Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Drops By 23.3%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENGMF shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

