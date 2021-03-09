Short Interest in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Drops By 20.0%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

At Home Group stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Several brokerages have commented on HOME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $542,510.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

