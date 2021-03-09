Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declines By 23.3%

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FCO stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

