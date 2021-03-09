Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SHMUY opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Shimizu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

