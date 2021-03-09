Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post $161.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.10 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $143.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $735.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.40 million to $771.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $941.47 million, with estimates ranging from $883.57 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916 in the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. 15,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.30, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

