Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.