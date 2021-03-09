Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of SRG stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
