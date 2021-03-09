Sentivate Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $396,679.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and $396,679.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.44 or 0.00807307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.