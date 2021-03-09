Sentinel Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.69 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $58.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

