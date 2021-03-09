Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $117.90

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.90 ($1.54), but opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.48). Senior shares last traded at GBX 115.10 ($1.50), with a volume of 467,796 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

