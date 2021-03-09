Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0075

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00807669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040902 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

