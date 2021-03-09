SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 6.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 4,793,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,245,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.81.
In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $415,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,531,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 995,383 shares of company stock worth $27,245,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.