SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 6.5%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 4,793,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,245,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.81.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $207,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671,836.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $415,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,531,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 995,383 shares of company stock worth $27,245,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

