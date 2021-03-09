Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson Sells 1,454 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32.

SIGI opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.