Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $12.07 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

