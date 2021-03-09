SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

SEAS stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

