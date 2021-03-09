SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Elizabeth Gulacsy Sells 2,617 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

