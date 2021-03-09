SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report $120.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.