SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.86 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report $120.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.