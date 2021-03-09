SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

