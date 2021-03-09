Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $331,230.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

