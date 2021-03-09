SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $260.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NYSE SE opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $3,637,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $5,808,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $548,158,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

