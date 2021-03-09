Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS opened at $46.20 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

