Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $93.85 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.