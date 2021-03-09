Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schroders from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schroders has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Schroders stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Schroders has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

