Schroders (LON:SDRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,495.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,495 ($32.60) and last traded at GBX 2,425 ($31.68), with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,420 ($31.62).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,337.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

