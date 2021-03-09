SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the January 28th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PERS stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 61.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc bought 518,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $202,110.87. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.