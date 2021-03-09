SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Up 7.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 978,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 583,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

