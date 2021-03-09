SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.
Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,054.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.
In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
