SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,054.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.