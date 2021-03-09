S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SFOR traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.75). 1,312,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1,100.00.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

In other S4 Capital news, insider Peter Kim sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £8,350,000 ($10,909,328.46).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.