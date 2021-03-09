S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.60 ($36.00).

Shares of SANT stock opened at €21.66 ($25.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.36 and a 200-day moving average of €20.14. S&T has a one year low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a one year high of €25.72 ($30.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

