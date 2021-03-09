Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 7.8%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price was up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 148,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 194,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.