RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) (ASX:RXP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) (ASX:RXP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.29.

RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) Company Profile

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of Things.

