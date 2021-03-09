RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) (ASX:RXP) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) (ASX:RXP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.29.
RXP Services Limited (RXP.AX) Company Profile
