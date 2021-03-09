Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of RUTH opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $889.95 million, a PE ratio of -68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,054,000 after buying an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.