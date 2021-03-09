Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.