Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) versus Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head to Head Contrast

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -77.33% -49.05% Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73%

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$163.46 million ($2.08) -5.80 Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 5.51 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.70

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Rubius Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Rubius Therapeutics.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral Fc-conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and Coronavirus. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

