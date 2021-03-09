Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.
In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RUBY opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $979.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.37.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.
