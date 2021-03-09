Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of RGLD opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.42. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

