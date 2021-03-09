Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

