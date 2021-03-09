Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Roku worth $39,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $353.54 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

