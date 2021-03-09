RMPL Market Cap Achieves $664,423.61 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. RMPL has a market cap of $664,423.61 and approximately $34,641.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.00492533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00066859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077557 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00077451 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00467029 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 803,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,420 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

