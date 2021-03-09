RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Omnicell worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,335,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 615,344 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $124.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 142.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

