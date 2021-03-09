RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.68.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $119.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.