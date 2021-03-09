RMB Capital Management LLC Has $29.99 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

