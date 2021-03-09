RMB Capital Management LLC Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $332.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,155,994.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.