RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,307.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,978.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,169.55.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

