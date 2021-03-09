RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 215,504 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $90.81 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.