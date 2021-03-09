RKL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

ZM stock opened at $337.43 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.88 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

