Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.98. 53,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

