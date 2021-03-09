Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Rightmove stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

