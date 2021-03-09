Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

RYTM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

