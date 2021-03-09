Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,301 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $12,103,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.