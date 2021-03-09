Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $44,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $177.65 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

